HARTING Technology Group rapidly advancing digital transformation

The HARTING Technology Group continues to briskly advance the pace of digital transformation.

“The past few months have made it clear how important this transformation is. The global Coronavirus pandemic has acted as a catalyst and, in particular, enormously accelerated digital communication and customer contact. We plan to focus on customers even more and to gear all our digital processes towards them,” as Board Chairman Philip Harting emphasised. Consequently, it was an easy decision for the technology group to participate as a Premium Partner in this year’s HANNOVER MESSE Digital Days (July 14-15, 2020).

This marks the first time that the HANNOVER MESSE trade show has organised a digital event focusing on the guiding theme of Industrial Transformation. Key topics include Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Smart Energy, Logistics 4.0 and, naturally, Industry 4.0. HARTING will be represented by experts on the various panels. Ralf Klein, Managing Director HARTING Electronics, will delve into the future technology of Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). SPE is the optimal infrastructure for all IIoT users, and HARTING has significantly advanced the development of a uniform standard. Klein will illustrate why SPE is so vital for future Industry 4.0 networks and detail the benefits that such infrastructure provides.

Digitisation enables customisation

Digitisation enables an even higher degree of customisation. In terms of Digital Services at HARTING, Andreas Wedel, Head of Technical Competence Center – Han®, will explain precisely what this looks like with regard to digital services on the shop floor. Taking the Han® Configurator as an example, Andreas Wedel shows how a “customizing” function transforms customer requirements into reality. At the end of the configuration process, despite the “customized” product, all the design-related data are instantly available to download and users can order their solution down to a quantity of 1 unit.

The panel on the trending theme of DC Industry will also likely meet with great interest. HARTING Electric Managing Director Norbert Gemmeke will detail why DC power transmission is currently an important trend, and explain in concrete terms the specific role that adapted connectivity plays here. HARTING is advancing technology concepts for e.g. enhanced personal and facility safety in order to provide the sector with suitable installation technology. Strong emphasis is being placed on the special safety required for mating and unmating connectors in DC applications. HARTING is also actively involved in the relevant bodies tasked with establishing an adequate standard for the associated plug connection. Norbert Gemmeke will outline and describe HARTING’s activities in this area.

HARTING starts up digital Experts Camp in May

After it was announced that the “classic” HANNOVER MESSE trade show had been cancelled this year, the beginning of May saw HARTING immediately get down to work on the HARTING Experts Camp. The Camp is the new contact point for all HARTING highlights and provides customers and interested professionals with the perfect venue to keep up with all the latest news on HARTING products and solutions via videos that are readily accessible regardless of location. The HARTING Experts Camp will continue to offer further exciting topics throughout the year – in addition to numerous top-level expert discussions and web seminars.

HANNOVER MESSE Digital Days: Overview of events featuring HARTING

Tuesday, July 14, 5-5:30 PM CEST (“Innovation Track”), Language: English,

Ralf Klein, Managing Director HARTING Electric, talk on Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

https://www.hannovermesse.digital/de/program-detail/65/

Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1-1:30 PM CEST (“Innovation Track”), Language: German,

Andreas Wedel, Head of Technical Competence Center – Han®,

discussion of Digital Services / Customisation through Digitisation

https://www.hannovermesse.digital/de/program-detail/10/

Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1:50 -2:30 PM CEST (ZVEI Talk), Language: German,

Norbert Gemmeke, Managing Director HARTING Electric, talk on DC Industry.

https://www.hannovermesse.digital/de/program-detail/73/