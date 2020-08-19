HARTING Han® 1A receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

HARTING Technology Group has won this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, HARTING’s Han® 1A connector series, won in the discipline “Product” (in the category “Electrical Connector”).

Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

The Han® 1A won over the 78-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its unique small, modular system of inserts and accessories for power, data and signal, which can be used for indoor and outdoor applications (IP20 / IP65). The competition was intense: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Wide range of applications

The Han® 1A connector series can be used in numerous applications, beginning from machinery and robotics, logistics, railway applications as well as further fields where small, highly flexible and affordable connector solutions are needed.

In the field of machinery & robotics, the Han® 1A can be easily used to connect tools and modules efficiently, including heating or cooling units, fans, control terminals, lighting systems, drives and vibration conveyors. Given its modular construction and range of different uses, the Han® 1A is particularly suitable for use in areas where a supply is needed for multiple small drives, sensors and devices.

Han® 1A offers a compact connector series for railway applications according to EN 45545-2, R22-24, HL1-3, IEC 61373- Cat. 2. The Modular system of inserts and accessories can be used for indoor and outdoor applications (IP20 / IP65) such as door systems, lighting, headlights, loudspeakers, screens, scoreboards, warning and alarm lights, pushbuttons, wipers or signal generators.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition in Berlin.