‘Harness in the box’ for military and commercial aerospace markets

Amphenol SOCAPEX has unveiled high-performance interconnect assembly solutions inside electronic boxes called ‘Harness in the Box’, that will find its applications in the military and commercial aerospace segments.

These solutions are specifically designed to operate in harsh environments. They are designed to be easy to install and require minimal maintenance while providing substantial weight reduction.

The new offerings include:

Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Solutions

We offer flexible printed circuit solutions that increase design flexibility than standard PCB designs. FPC solutions also enable higher circuit density and offer tremendous reductions in size and weight. They also help in managing large number of electrical connections in a small package or wiring with controlled impedance.

Key Features:

More options and design flexibility than standard PCB designs

Crosstalk and impedance can be predicted and controlled

Size, space and weight reductions

Fast assembly

Fiber Optic Interconnect Solutions inside the Box

Based on the optical and mechanical requirements of the cable assembly, our engineers can develop end – to – end interconnect solutions owing to their design creativity and deep understanding of harsh environment.

Key Features:

Turnkey solution from high-speed opto-electronic modules (transceivers) to the I/O connector

Provide substantial weight reduction, simplified installation, and minimal maintenance

Dedicated engineering team to meet your design requirements

Electrical Cable and Wire Solutions inside the Box

Amphenol SOCAPEX electrical cable and wire solutions inside the box are focused on supporting military and commercial aerospace markets. With a large range of connectors for harsh environment, our engineering staff is ready to assist customers with any new design project from connector selection to full cable assembly design.

Key Features:

Overmolding capabilities to create strong and sealed junction between the connectors and cable

Cost effective and reliable custom solutions

“The main goal of Harness in the Box activity is to provide turnkey solution for all types of interconnections inside electronics boxes to our customers in military and aerospace markets. With our focus on simplicity, efficiency and innovation, this product is a collaborative work between Amphenol divisions,” said Taha DABBABI, Application Engineer & Harness in the Box Activity Manager.

Applications:

Avionics

Control Systems

C5ISR

Naval

Ground Vehicles

Missile Systems

Radar Systems

Launcher

Visit our website to know more: or connect with the customer support team