Hammond’s stylish new IP68 / IP66 1557 sealed wall mount/desktop plastic enclosures

Hammond’s latest, and arguably most attractive design, is the 1557 family. It is initially available in four plan sizes, each with two heights, in both polycarbonate, sealed to IP68, and ABS, designed to meet IP66. All versions are available in black and RAL 7035 grey.

Rounded corners and top face provide a modern smooth style combined with environmental sealing. The 1557 an be used as a desktop enclosure when fitted with the optional supplied feet or it is designed to be wall mounted with either four visible mounts or two hidden mounts. The new sizes are 80 x 80 x 45 and 60mm; 120 x 120, 160 x 160 and 200 x 200 in heights of 45 and 70mm.

Key features.