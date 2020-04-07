Hammond’s stylish new IP68 / IP66 1557 sealed wall mount/desktop plastic enclosures

Hammond’s latest, and arguably most attractive design, is the 1557 family. It is initially available in four plan sizes, each with two heights, in both polycarbonate, sealed to IP68, and ABS, designed to meet IP66. All versions are available in black and RAL 7035 grey.

Rounded corners and top face provide a modern smooth style combined with environmental sealing. The 1557 an be used as a desktop enclosure when fitted with the optional supplied feet or it is designed to be wall mounted with either four visible mounts or two hidden mounts. The new sizes are 80 x 80 x 45 and 60mm; 120 x 120, 160 x 160 and 200 x 200 in heights of 45 and 70mm.

Key features.

Rounded corners and top face provide a modern smooth style combined with environmental sealing.

Desktop use with included feet or wall mounting with either four visible mounts for surface mounting or two hidden mounts for flush mounting. A PDF showing the alternative mountings can be downloaded here.

Available in black and RAL 7035 grey.

The polycarbonate version is designed to meet IP68

The ABS version is designed to meet IP66.

ABS versions have a flammability rating of UL94-HB for indoor use.

Polycarbonate versions are UV stabilized for outdoor use with a UL94-5VA rating.

PCB standoffs in the lid and base.

Lid is secured with included M4 stainless steel machine screws which are threaded into integral stainless-steel bushings for repetitive assembly and disassembly.

www.hammondmfg.com