Hammond’s reference guide to IP ratings

Small electronic systems are increasingly being installed in the factory environment as part of distributed control and monitoring equipment. When it comes to the level of environmental sealing required from the enclosure, it is, as always, a balancing act. Over-specify for the application and the enclosure cost will be too high; under-specify and there is the risk of equipment failure or malfunction as the result of contaminant ingress.

A few basic questions

Where will the product be used? Inside, outside or possibly both? For outside installation, UV stability is a potential issue for plastic enclosures, so polycarbonate is the default choice. For mobile applications such as road and rail, is shock and vibration likely to be a concern? Is the ingress of dust and water a possible issue? Are there likely to be contaminants such as oils and chemicals? If so, metal enclosures, particularly stainless-steel ones, typically offer better resistance than plastic ones. Is resistance to impact damage a possible problem? Are particularly high or low temperature expected?

Environmental sealing

The relevant international standard is IEC 60529. Typically, enclosures rated at IP54 are suitable for general purpose use; for installation in environments where dust and water are likely to be present, IP66, 67 or 68 would normally be specified. The highest rating is IP69K, which gives protection against steam cleaning at high pressure. In North America, enclosures’ environmental sealing is normally defined as a NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) number. NEMA ratings also require additional product features and tests (such as functionality under icing conditions, enclosures for hazardous areas, knock-outs for cable connections and others) not addressed by IP ratings.

EN 60529 defines ratings as IPxx, where the first digit defines the protection against solid objects and the second the protection against water ingress.

Protection classes for solid object protection

First figure Scope of protection 0 No protection. 1 Protection from solid objects greater than 50mm in diameter. 2 Protection against solid objects greater in diameter than 12.5mm. 3 Protection against solid objects greater in diameter than 2.5mm. 4 Protection against solid objects larger than 1.0mm. 5 Protection against the ingress of dust in harmful quantities. 6 Dust tight.

Protection classes for water protection

Second figure Scope of protection 0 No protection 1 Protected against vertically falling drops of water. 2 Protection against falling water droplets up to 15° from the vertical. 3 Protected against direct water sprays from up to 60 degrees from the vertical. 4 Protected against splashing water from any direction. 5 Protection against low pressure 6.3mm jets of water sprayed from any angle. 6 Protection against powerful 12.5mm water jets from any angle. 7 Protection against temporary immersion in water up to 1 metre deep. 8 Protection against continuous immersion in water greater than 1 metre in depth. 9K Protection against high-pressure, high-temperature jet sprays, wash-downs or steam-cleaning procedures.

As an example, IP68: the first digit “6” means totally dust tight and the second digit “8” means protection against continuous immersion in water greater than 1 metre in depth.

