Hammond’s new 1457 IP65 and 1457-EMI shielded extruded aluminium enclosures

Following the launch in January of the latest 160, 220 and 280 x 191 x 66 mm additions to the popular 1455 extruded aluminium enclosures family, their companion 1457 IP65 sealed and 1457-EMI screened versions are now available to complete the range of options in the new sizes. The 1457U and 1457U-EMI are available in three standard lengths, with clear anodised or black powder coated bodies and clear or black die-cast aluminium end panels. The 1457 IP65 features a self-adhesive gasket and O rings for the securing screws; the 1457-EMI has a nickel/copper conductive closed foam gasket to preserve continuity between the body and the end panel to give enhanced screening for use in electrically noisy environments. There are 15 slot positions for mounting single or multiple PCBs directly into the body.

The 1457 family is primarily designed to house PCBs, mounted horizontally into internal slots in the body of the case; they can also be used to house any small electronic, electrical or pneumatic components. All sizes of the 1457 are supplied complete with fixings and self-adhesive rubber feet; flanged end panels that enable the unit to be mounted directly to a shelf or wall are also available as an optional alternative to the standard flat panel.

