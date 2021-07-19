Hammond’s market-leading 1590 die-cast enclosures

Hammond Electronics manufactures an extensive range of die-cast aluminium enclosures in numerous sizes with a many different configuration options as standard. The flagship general-purpose 1590 family is available in 37 rectangular sizes from 51 x 51 x 25 to 254 x 70 x 50, finished in unpainted smooth aluminium or lightly textured black epoxy powder coat. All sizes are available sealed to IP65 though an additional pre-formed silicone gasket and waterproof screws. In addition to the standard lid, flanged lid options provide security when the enclosure is mounted to a surface; alternatively, if repeated access is required, versions with flanged bases are also available.

The 1590 features a plain interior. An alternative variant, the 1590-RIBBED, available in seven sizes from 50 x 50 x 31 to 192 x 112 x 61, features 2mm wide PCB slots in all four sides for direct vertical mounting of PCBs.

Key 1590 IP54/IP65 features

37 sizes, rated at IP54, from 51 x 51 x 25 to 254 x 70 x 50 available with plain lids in natural or black finish; all sizes are available with an additional gasket and waterproof screws to achieve IP65 rating.

31 sizes with flanged lids and 32 sizes with flanged bases all in IP54 or IP65 versions.

Nine selected sizes available with Cobalt Blue, Green, Light Grey, Orange, Purple, Red or Yellow polyester powder coat finish as standard.

1590Z IP68 heavy duty version

The 1590Z IP68 heavy duty units feature an average wall thickness of 4.7mm, giving an immensely strong enclosure suitable for installation in the most demanding environments where mechanical damage is a potential hazard. Four recessed self-captivated stainless steel machine screws, located outside the sealed area, secure the lid into tapped holes in the base, making the units ideal for applications where repeated openings and closings are required to access the housed equipment. Optional 1.3mm galvanised steel inner panels are available for the majority of sizes, allowing equipment to be mounted on a removable sub-assembly.

Key 1590Z IP68 features

19 sizes, all sealed to IP68, from 50 x 45 x 30 to 361 x 120 x 80.

Heavy-duty construction with an average wall thickness of 4.7mm.

Optional 1.3mm galvanised steel inner panels available for most sizes.

The majority of sizes have a mounting shelf in the base, enabling DIN rails or PCBs to be mounted directly into the unit without using stand-offs to provide clearance.

Easy to wall mount using blind holes outside the sealed area.

Available with a natural finish or textured black or smooth grey powder coated finish inside and out.

1590 STOMP IP54/IP65

In nine selected rectangular versions, standardised for use by stomp box manufacturers that are used by electric guitarists on stage, a further seven vibrant colours are available as standard. The 1590 STOMP units also feature octagonal and trapezoidal shaped versions in addition to the standard rectangular units.

Key 1590 STOMP IP54 / IP65 features