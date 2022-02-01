Hammond’s four versions of extruded aluminium enclosures

The 1455 general purpose, the IP65 1457, the screened 1457-EMI and the heatsink 1457HD, all available in multiple sizes and colours with numerous end panel options.

Our 1455 Series of extruded aluminium instrument cases are primarily designed to house single or multiple PCBs, mounted horizontally into internal slots in the body of the case, but they are also suitable for housing any small electronic, electrical or pneumatic systems or components.

Variants of the standard 1455 enclosure are available for more specialist requirements. The watertight 1457 is sealed to IP65; the 1457-EMI provides greater EMC capability for use in electrically noisy environments and the 1457HD gives enhanced heat removal for high power applications.

1455 general purpose extruded enclosures

The general purpose 1455 extruded enclosures are available in 33 different sizes from 60 x 45 x 25 mm to 280 x 191 x 66 mm in rounded rectangle or slimline profiles with a choice of aluminium or plastic end panels. All but the smallest sizes have a removable cover on the case body to allow access to the PCB when it is in situ; some sizes accept standard 100 x 160mm or 100 x 220mm Eurocards. Standard stocked colours are Clear, Black, Blue and Red; other colours are available to special order. Two types of end panels are available: either a flat aluminium panel, retained to the case body by a plastic bezel, or a one-piece moulded plastic panel. A wide choice of coloured bezels is available, allowing you to customise the enclosures to suit your application.

33 sizes: 60 x 45 x 25 to 280 x 91 x 66

Clear, black, blue or red anodised finish as standard

Aluminium or plastic end panels

Single or multiple PCBs mounted horizontally into integral slots

1457 IP65 sealed extruded enclosures

For applications requiring protection against dust and water, the 1457 range is designed to meet IP65. It is available in in 16 sizes from 80 x 59 x 31 mm to 280 x 191 x 68 mm with a Clear or Black finish. The end panels are die-cast aluminium, available with or without a flange for mounting the enclosure to a surface. A self-adhesive gasket provides the IP65 environmental sealing.

16 sizes: 80 x 59 x 31 to 280 x 191 x 68

Clear or black anodised finish as standard

Die-cast aluminium plain or flanged end panels

Self-adhesive sealing gaskets

PCBs mounted horizontally into integral slots

1457 EMC screened extruded enclosures

For applications needing EMC capability, the 1457-EMI range is available in in 16 sizes from 80 x 59 x 31 mm to 280 x 191 x 68mm with a Clear anodised or Black satin powder coat finish. The end panels are die-cast aluminium, finished in black satin powder coat on the external faces. They are available with or without a flange for mounting the enclosure to a surface. A full perimeter conductive foam/fabric Ni/Cu (nickel/copper) gasket and CPSA (conductive pressure sensitive adhesive) ensure electrical continuity through the enclosure.

16 sizes: 80 x 59 x 31 to 280 x 191 x 68

Clear anodised or black satin powder coat finish as standard

Die-cast aluminium plain or flanged end panels

Self-adhesive EMC sealing gaskets

PCBs mounted horizontally into integral slots

1455HD heat sink extruded enclosures

The 1455HD family features additional surface area in the extrusion to provide enhanced cooling performance compared with the standard 1455. It is designed for applications where high thermal loads are generated by the housed equipment. It is available in four sizes from 120 x 86 x 51 to 160 x 111 x 61 mm. Full length flanges enable the unit to be mounted to a surface if required.

4 sizes: 120 x 86 x 51 to 160 x 111 x 61

Clear or black anodised body and end plates as standard

Full length removable mounting flanges

PCBs mounted horizontally into integral slots

All versions of the 1455 family provide a strong and robust housing for electronic or electrical equipment. Non-standard lengths and custom colours are readily available as modified standard products on short lead times.