Hammond’s 1599TAB and 1553T hand-held enclosures for housing powerful portable systems

Hammond’s 1599TAB family is designed to house SBCs and large resistive or capacitive touchscreen displays. The smaller 1553T units are designed for keyboard and display systems.

Portable systems are becoming increasingly powerful and less power-hungry as time goes on. This means that physically larger screens and keyboards can be used in portable instruments for data interrogation and capture, remote machine control, stock management and similar applications. Our 1599TAB family is designed to house SBCs and large resistive or capacitive touchscreen displays. The smaller 1553T units are intended for keyboard and display systems. Both families feature an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the hand for extended use; the 1553T also has soft overmoulds for greater comfort. Both families are available with or without battery compartments and are moulded in flame-retardant UL94V-0 ABS in black or grey as standard – custom colours are available to order. Both designs also feature removable I/O panels, the 1599TAB and the 1553T always have a removable panel, and in versions of the 1553T without a battery compartment there are two removable panels.

1599TAB key features

Designed for touch-screen based systems.

Three sizes: 120 x 95 x 27, 169 x 135 x 27 and 240 x 190 x 30.

Available with or without a battery compartment.

The smallest size has a battery compartment for two AA or one PP9 battery.

The two larger sizes have battery compartments for four AA or two PP9 batteries.

All sizes of battery and non-battery versions have a removable I/O end panel.

PCB mounting standoffs in both top and base.

Moulded in black or grey UL94-V0 flame retardant ABS plastic.

1553T key features

Designed for keyboard and screen systems.

Two sizes: display 80, keyboard 68 wide and length 165 and display 100 wide, keyboard 86 wide and length 210.

The smaller size has a battery compartment for two AA or one PP9 battery.

The larger size has a battery compartment for four AA or two PP9 batteries.

Available with or without a battery compartment.

The battery version has one removable end panel for I/O, the non-battery version has two removable end panels

Soft over-mould for comfort in use.

PCB mounting standoffs in both top and base.

Moulded in black or grey UL94-V0 flame retardant ABS plastic with a soft overmould.

