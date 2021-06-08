Hammond’s 1591 family is our best-selling plastic enclosure range – here’s why

Hammond’s 1591 family is available in five versions: 1591, 1591 economy, 1591XX, 1591XX economy and 1591T. The wide choice of sizes and features makes it one of the most versatile ranges of small rectangular plastic enclosures on the market.

The 1591 is available in 13 standard sizes in grey, black, beige and blue: 84 x 56 x 26 to 190 x 111 x 61 mm. The internal side walls include card guides for vertical PCB mounting, and it features plain or flanged lids or a flanged base.

A tongue and groove construction gives sealing to IP54. Two variants are available: standard versions are moulded in 94-V0 flame retardant ABS and the lid is secured with M3 x 10 mm machine screws threaded into integral brass bushings. Perfect for applications when repetitive assembly and disassembly are required. The economy version is moulded in general purpose ABS and the lid is secured with self-tapping screws into solid posts for cost saving when repeated access is not required. Optional adaptors fit into the vertical slots, enabling PCBs to be mounted horizontally in a choice of multiple positions within the height of the enclosure.

The 1591XX comes in 12 sizes in grey, black and transparent blue from 84 x 56 x 27 to 221 x 150 x 62 mm. The internal side walls are plain for horizontal PCB mounting and mounting bosses are moulded into the lid and base.

It features plain or flanged lids or a flanged base. Standard black and grey versions are moulded in 94-V0 flame retardant ABS; translucent blue and economy versions are moulded in general purpose ABS. Tongue and groove construction gives IP54 sealing. In standard version the lid is secured with M3 x 10 mm machine screws threaded into integral brass bushings. Perfect for applications when repetitive assembly and disassembly are required; in economy versions the lid is secured with self-tapping screws into solid posts for cost saving when repeated access is not required.

The 1591T is available in ice blue, transparent to blue and white light; IR red, transparent to infra-red wavelengths and also in a completely transparent clear version.

Six sizes from 99 x 51 x 24 to 191 x 109 x 61 mm have card guides in the internal walls for vertical PCB mounting. They are moulded in 94-V0 flame retardant polycarbonate and mounting flanges are available as an accessory. The lid is secured with M3 x 10 mm machine screws threaded into integral brass bushings. Perfect for applications when repetitive assembly and disassembly are required.