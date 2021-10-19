Hammond’s 1553 hand-held family new twin removable end panel versions

Mailer copy

Hammond has introduced the BX, CX and DX versions of the 1553 family with two flat removable plastic end panels, giving additional options for cable entries and I/O.

Article copy

The 1553 soft-side family features an ergonomically curved shape that fits comfortably into the hand. They are moulded in general purpose ABS with a soft plastic overmould for a comfortable grip, ideal for housing hand-held instruments, remote controllers, flying lead machine controllers and many other applications where a stylish, comfortable and easy to hold enclosure is required. All sizes have four PCB standoffs moulded into the base.

Key features of the new 1553*X two-panel versions

  • The new versions with two removable plastic end panels are the ‘BX’, 117 x 79 x 24, the ‘CX’, 117 x 79 x 33 and the ‘DX’, 147 x 89 x 25
  • All sizes are available in black and grey
  • Alternative IR transparent end panels are available for the ‘B’ and ‘D’ sizes
  • No battery compartment

1553 family general features

  • 5 sizes from 75 x 50 x 17 to 147 x 89 x 25
  • Moulded in general purpose ABS
  • Single panel versions available with and without battery box
  • ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ sizes are available with or without a battery door in the base, all have a single plastic removable end panel
  • The battery compartment versions are supplied complete with clips for 2 x AA and 1 x PP3 batteries
  • The ‘AA’, ‘A’ and ‘C’ sizes are available in black and grey
  • The ‘B’ and ‘D’ sizes are also available in yellow, translucent blue and red
  • Alternative IR transparent end panels are available for the ‘B’ and ‘D’ sizes
  • The two smallest ‘AA’ and ‘A’ sizes do not have a battery door or removable panel
  • The soft overmoulds are black or grey
  • All sizes feature a recessed top cover to accept a display or membrane keyboard
  • Optional belt/pocket clips are available in black and grey

 

1553W IP65 features

  • The IP65 1553W is moulded in flame-retardant, UV-stabilised ABS for use outside
  • The IP65 watertight versions are available in the ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ sizes, featuring a single front panel integral with the top cover
  • The 1553W family does not have a battery compartment

 

Notes to Editors.

For further information contact:

Hammond Electronics Limited
1 Onslow Close
Kingsland Business Park
Basingstoke
RG24 8QL
Tel: + 44 1256 812812
Fax: + 44 1256 332249
uksales@hammfg.com
eusales@hammfg.com
hammfg.com

 

Agency contact:

Nigel May
Parkfield Communications Limited
Parkfield House
Damerham
Hants
SP6 3HQ
Tel: + 44 1725 518321
nigel.may@parkfield.co.uk
parkfield.co.uk

 

Hammond is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of small plastic, die-cast and metal enclosures for use in the electronics, industrial and electrical industries.

