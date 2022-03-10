Hammond’s 1552 family is ideal for wired and wireless hand-held controllers

The 1552 family is for use in both wireless and corded hand-held applications. Removable plain end panels are standard and optional replacement cord protector end panels are also available.

Our 1552 family hand-held enclosures are available in six sizes. Moulded in IP54 flame-retardant ABS, they feature an ergonomic design that fits comfortably into the hand, enabling it to be used comfortably for long periods in applications such as a machine controller or an electric hoist control. An optional wall mounted holder allows the unit to be stored in a convenient location when not in use. It can also be used as a desktop enclosure. All sizes are 50mm wide and either 22 or 30mm high and lengths of 70, 110 and 150mm.

Key 1552 family product attributes

  • Moulded from UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS and sealed to IP54
  • Two removable plain end panels for easy modification
  • For wired applications, an alternative replacement end panel with a rubberised cord protector and a strain relief bracket is available
  • A recess for a membrane keyboard or display is provided in the top face
  • Available in black and grey with a satin texture
  • PCB standoffs in the base
  • Assembled with four self-tapping colour-coded screws
  • Snap closures are fitted to the middle of the four longer sizes to prevent bowing
  • A plastic wall holder accessory allows the enclosure to be conveniently stored when not in use

Visit the product section of our web site, hammfg.com/1552 for full technical details, downloadable dimensioned PDFs and CAD drawings for planning your modification requirements.

