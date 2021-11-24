Hammond adds inner panels to the IP68 sealed 1557 family

Our IP68 1557 family is increasingly being used as the housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted systems, so we have introduced another accessory, inner panels.

Our 1557 family’s modern attractive rounded styling is available in IP68 polycarbonate for indoor and outdoor use and economical IP66 rated ABS for indoor use. There are four plan sizes, each with two heights, all available in black and light grey. The 1557 has proved very popular since it was launched some two years ago, and it is increasingly being used as the IP68 sealed housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted systems. To give a rigid surface for mounting heavier electrical, electromechanical and electronic components we have introduced an inner panel accessory. Available for all sizes, the 2mm aluminium panels are screwed into the existing PCB bosses in either or both the lid and base.

The versatile 1557 can be used as a desktop enclosure when fitted with the supplied feet, it can be pole-mounted using an accessory kit or wall mounted with either four mounting brackets for heavy-duty use or two keyhole mountings when flush-fitting is required. It is available in sizes of 80 x 80, in heights of 45 and 60mm and in 120 x 120, 160 x 160 and 200 x 200 in heights of 45 and 70mm.

Key features of the 1557

The new optional inner panels give a strong mounting surface for heavier components.

The panels can be mounted into the moulded PCB stand-offs in either or both the lid and the base.

80 x 80 with heights of 45 and 60mm and 120 x 120, 160 x 160 and 200 x 200 with heights of 45 and 70mm.

Available in black and RAL7035 grey.

Rounded corners and top face provide a modern attractive style.

Sealing is achieved with a pre-formed silicone removable gasket.

The UL94-5VA flammability rating polycarbonate versions are UV stabilized for outdoor and indoor use and are designed to meet IP68.

The polycarbonate versions are cUL and UL 508A listed to NEMA 4, 4X, 6 and 6P.

The economical UL94-HB rated ABS versions, designed to meet IP66, are intended for indoor use.

The top is secured with included M4 stainless steel machine screws which are threaded into corrosion-resistant bushings for repetitive assembly and disassembly.

For detailed technical specifications and downloadable CAD drawings and PDF files, visit hammfg.com/1557