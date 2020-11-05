Hammond adds 36 additional configurations to its IP68 1554 and 1555 Industry 4.0 families

Hammond Electronics has added 36 new configurations to its popular Industry 4.0 1554 and 1555 sealed enclosure families. Available in ABS or polycarbonate with styled, opaque, clear or smoked lids, the six new sizes are 105 x 105 x 60 and 90, 140 x 140 x 60 and 90 and 180 x 180 x 60 and 90, giving a grand total of 150 sizes and lid options available as standard. In addition to the new sizes, the polycarbonate versions have cUL and UL 508A listing and are tested to IP68 (NEMA Type 4, 4X, 6, 6P, 12 and 13). Sealing is achieved with a tongue and groove construction and a one-piece UL listed silicone gasket.

All versions have a RAL7035 grey base. The polycarbonate range is available with a plain or styled opaque lid, a clear lid or a smoked lid; the ABS units have a plain or styled opaque grey lid. The lid is secured with self-captivated M4 stainless steel machine screws, located outside the sealed area and threaded into integral stainless-steel bushings to preserve the sealing integrity after repetitive assembly and disassembly.

The internal features vary with size. M3 threaded brass inserts and/or standoffs for PCB or inner panel mounting and vertical PCB guides are provided in all but the smallest B size. DIN rail mounting tabs are moulded into most sizes.

The polycarbonate versions are UV stabilised for outdoor use. The grey material has a UL94-5VA flammability rating, the clear and smoked lids are rated UL94V-0. The ABS versions are rated UL94-HB.

