Hammond 1553 hand-held enclosures

Hammond’s 1553 hand-held family of plastic enclosures feature an ergonometric curved shape that fits comfortably into the hand. There are five sizes in the general-purpose range, ranging from 75 x 50 x 17 mm to 147 x 89 x 25 mm. The units are over-moulded with soft side grips, which act both as styling points and also improve the grip on the unit. All but the two smaller sizes are available with or without a battery door and compartment, which is complete with four clips for use with two AA batteries and a flying lead connector for a 9V PP3 size. Similarly, all sizes apart from the two smaller ones have a removable plastic front panel that provides an easy to machine area for cable entry, switches and indicators. The top cover is recessed to allow a membrane keypad to be flush mounted, and PCB standoffs are provided in the top and base. The 1553 is moulded in general purpose ABS and is ideal for housing hand-held instruments, remote controllers, flying lead machine controllers and many other applications where a stylish, easy to hold enclosure is required. All sizes are available in black, grey, translucent blue, red and yellow.

The 1553W waterproof version is sealed to IP65 and is intended for housing any electronics that will be used in environments where dust and water is likely to be present. It is available in three sizes: 117 x 79 x 25mm, 117 x 79 x 32mm and 147 x 90 x 25mm. All sizes are moulded in UL94-V0 flame retardant ABS in RAL 7035 light grey or RAL 9011 black, both over-moulded with RAL 7012 grey soft side grips. The IP65 environmental sealing is achieved by a rubber gasket in a slot in the base. The top and base are assembled with four screws that locate into brass inserts in the top moulding, facilitating repeated access to the housed electronics. The fixing positions are outside the gasket, ensuring the integrity of the seal. An integral end panel forms part of the top cover.

