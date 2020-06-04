Hammond 1455F flanged extruded aluminium enclosure for surface mounting

The new 1455F flanged extruded aluminium enclosures from Hammond Electronics add a further variant to the popular 1455 standard family. The 1455F features a completely new extrusion that features a flat base with integral mounting flanges. The flanges, which extend beyond the body of the unit, have four notches to accept securing screws for mounting the units to a flat surface such as a wall, bulkhead or machine. Two sizes, 80 x 54 x 23mm and 120 x 54 x 23mm, are initially available in clear and black anodised finish, additional sizes will be released over the coming months. The overall width is 77mm including the two mounting flanges. Both the launch sizes are designed to accept 50mm wide 1.6mm thick PCBs with lengths of either 80 or 120mm. There are two removable aluminium end panels, which are flat for easy machining for I/O components. The PCB mounts into horizontal slots in the body of the enclosure; four alternative vertical positions are available.

The 1455F is the latest addition to the 1455 family which now extends to the 29-strong standard 1455, ranging in size from 60 x 45 x 25mm to 220 x 165 x 52mm. Other standard variants include the IP65 sealed 1457, the screened 1457-EMI version and the 1455HD thermally efficient units.

