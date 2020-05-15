Half-Brick DC/DC Converter with Buck-Boost Topology from Recom

The Recom buck-boost converter RBBA3000 in a half-brick package delivers up to 3kW output power with a conversion efficiency of 98%. It is baseplate-cooled and allows individual programming of the output voltage and the maximum current. The RBBA3000 is now available at Rutronik UK.

With an input range of 9-60 VDC, the non-isolated DC/DC converter reaches a maximum of 3 kW output power. With a single resistor or, by an external voltage, it is possible to program the output voltage individually in a range of 0-60VDC as well as the maximum current between 0-50A. Thanks to the buck-boost topology the output voltage can be set lower or higher than the input voltage.

When appropriately cooled, the RBBA3000 provides full power in an operating temperature range of -40 up to +85°C. A current share pin allows the monitoring of the load current and can also be used to parallel two modules. In this way up to 100A output with active load balancing can be reached. The buck-boost converter complies with EMC standards EN55024 and EN55032 class A and B with an external filter. It is suited for applications such as 48V-to-24V or 12V-to-24V battery power conversion, high power laboratory DC power supplies, electric vehicle voltage regulators and battery voltage stabilisers.