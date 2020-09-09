Growth in sales of timing products helps Future Electronics to win Distributor of the Year award from Abracon

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won three awards for sales and customer service from US-based franchised supplier Abracon.

Abracon has named Future Electronics its Global Distributor of the Year for 2019, as well as EMEA Distributor of the Year. Celebrating the achievements of partners and staff at a virtual prize-giving ceremony, Abracon’s President and CEO, Michael Calabria, presented the EMEA award to Jose Lok, Future Electronics’ EMEA Senior Marketing Director.

Future Electronics’ Luke Smith, EMEA Product Marketing Manager for electromechanical products, also won a personal award from Abracon. Keith Chapman, Abracon’s EMEA Sales Director, presented an Executive Partnership Award to Smith in recognition of his outstanding work in helping customers in the EMEA region to gain value from their deployment of Abracon products.

Abracon’s citation for the Executive Partnership Award says that it is presented to an individual who is closely aligned with Abracon’s guiding principles for building value with customers:

* Prompt and diligent customer service

* Technical expertise

* High integrity

Luke Smith was also congratulated for his implementation of effective asset management practices, and his advocacy within Future Electronics of a strategy to invest in Abracon inventory.

Keith Chapman said: ‘Luke has been pivotal in establishing Abracon as the lead supplier of frequency products in Future Electronics’ EMEA region, and with promoting our many new product introductions during 2019. This has led to a significant increase in revenue and opportunities compared to the previous year, and positions us well for the remainder of 2020.

‘On behalf of the entire Abracon family, we would like to thank Luke for his contribution to and support of our key initiatives throughout the year.’

Abracon also presented an Executive Partnership Award to Future Electronics’ Karim Yasmine, who is based in the company’s Montreal head office.

To see the comprehensive range of Abracon products available from Future Electronics, go to www.futureelectronics.com/m/abracon.