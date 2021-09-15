Gresham Power Electronics expands its portfolio to meet increasing market demand for bespoke power solutions

Gresham Power Electronics has announced plans to expand its business operations, offering ultra-reliable, bespoke power solutions for marine and land defence, commercial rail and other critical applications.

As militaries around the globe race to provide next generation capabilities in weapons control, situational awareness, electronic warfare and countermeasures to operate in increasingly complex threat environments, Gresham Power looks to meet increasing market demands for ruggedised, ultra-reliable solutions to power defence operations on land and sea. In addition, Gresham Power looks to transfer power technology solutions developed to meet demanding military standards to enable other critical applications in rail transportation, health care and telecomms.

The Salisbury based company has provided highly reliable power conversion and distribution systems for decades to the UK Ministry of Defence. Gresham Power customers include some of the largest defence contractors serving the MOD: supporting Babcock, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce and Thales. The Royal Navy’s surface and sub-surface ships have Gresham Power equipment on board as do naval ships of 15 other countries. Gresham Power’s turnkey, purpose-built power solutions include design, engineering, EMC and shock-testing, manufacture, system-testing, installation, life cycle maintenance and post-delivery support.

Partner marketing and support arrangements extend Gresham’s reach beyond the UK into Australia, Qatar and India. To support growth in emerging defence sectors, Gresham Power recently earned several supply chain and security best practices accreditations including a JOSCAR (Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register) certification and Cyber certification.

As part of Gresham Worldwide, Gresham Power can now draw on the resources and support of a worldwide network of sister operating companies to extend its global footprint in the United States and the Middle East, enhance its solution offerings and tap opportunities in the growing market for purpose-built power electronics.

Gresham Worldwide’s recent acquisition of Relec Electronics, in Wareham, now gives Gresham Power access to top tier AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, displays and EMC filters to offer defence customers new enhanced solutions to enable critical applications. Conversely, Gresham Power’s extensive experience with larger, ultra-reliable power solutions and customisation capabilities significantly broaden Relec’s offerings to meet the most demanding requirements of its rail, medical and telecoms customers.

Karen Jay, director of operations, said: “Gresham Power looks forward to expanding current operations to enable our defence customers to address an increasingly complex threat environment at sea and on land. We welcome the additional resources and support that Gresham Worldwide can provide for these exciting new endeavours.”

Jonathan Read, CEO of Gresham Worldwide, said: “Gresham Power has consistently proved itself a dependable “go to” player for ultra-reliable power electronics in the global defence market. We look forward to helping Gresham Power build on that well-earned reputation for excellence to add to its portfolio of bespoke power technology solutions that enable defence customers to meet the challenges of maintaining safety and security in an ever-changing world.”

Gresham Power also has engaged media and marketing firm Chatty Hatter to help to tell its story as the company embarks on this exciting new chapter of expansion and continued support to the world’s largest and most effective military operations.

Nicole Piesse Turner, Chatty Hatter’s founder and director, added: “We have been bowled over by learning the breadth of expertise, resources and capabilities provided by Gresham Power and are looking forward to supporting Gresham as they continue their journey.”