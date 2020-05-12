Green Hills Software to Offer Excelfore’s Portfolio of Automotive In-Vehicle Networking Products for Advanced Vehicle Gateway Platforms

Excelfore, an innovator in connected car technologies, and Green Hills Software, the world-wide leader in high-assurance operating systems, has announced a global agreement to enable Green Hills Software to offer the extensive portfolio of Excelfore In-Vehicle Network (IVN) Stacks and Solutions integrated and optimised with Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) and its embedded high performance TCP/IP v4/v6 networking stack.

Together, these solutions provide the foundational security, safety, performance and protocol support required in the next generation of vehicle gateway electronics systems.

The Excelfore protocol stacks integrated and optimised for use with the safe and secure INTEGRITY RTOS from Green Hills Software include support for:

Ethernet AVB/TSN Talker/Listener

DoIP

SOME/IP

RTP/RTCP (including IEEE 1733)

gPTP Slave/Bridging

Excelfore’s stacks bring time-sensitive networking to Ethernet and provide a robust solution set for TCP/IP (Internet Protocols) to reach edge devices throughout the connected vehicle.

Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development at Green Hills Software, said, “Robust networking is a fundamental requirement for next-generation vehicle gateway designs, enabling the advanced features of the connected car. The combination of our INTEGRITY RTOS integrated with Excelfore network protocol stacks deliver the safe, secure, high performance user experience that is essential in today’s advanced network-enabled vehicles and has been successfully deployed in numerous automotive OEMs’ platforms to-date.”

Shrikant Acharya, CTO at Excelfore, said, “Millions of vehicles now contain software created with Green Hills Platforms for Automotive. Green Hills Software is valued by customers for delivering failsafe, stable, high-performant secure solutions. The Excelfore protocol stacks align very well with those qualities and help Green Hills Software deliver reliable, high throughput networking that is essential for enabling a best-in-class connected car application experience.”

Across the automotive industry, Excelfore’s eAVB/TSN is running in automotive OEMs’ cameras, video displays, head units and ECUs and enabling in-vehicle network gateways to provide access to CAN, LIN and other buses via the in-vehicle Ethernet TCP/IP interface.

Availability

The Excelfore In-Vehicle Network (IVN) Stacks and Solutions integrated and optimized with Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) are available today. For more information please contact info@ghs.com or visit our web site at https://www.ghs.com/go/excelfore.