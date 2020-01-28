Green Hills Software and RTI collaborate on automotive-grade connectivity

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, and Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, have announced their collaboration in the automotive industry with a demonstration of safe and secure connectivity solutions for critical embedded systems.

The partnership brings together the safe and secure real-time operating system INTEGRITY® from Green Hills, with the robust Connext® DDS connectivity framework from RTI. Applications running on INTEGRITY can now communicate to other software environments such as ROS and Adaptive AUTOSAR using the standards-based Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) framework. The combined solution gives system architects a trusted real-time software foundation to build intelligent distributed systems that achieve the highest levels of safety and security in applications such as autonomous vehicles, avionics and transportation.

As more and more electronics systems in embedded systems become defined by complex software, the need for a robust, real-time and interoperable communication framework between software components grows. For data-hungry applications such as autonomous vehicles, safety and security are crucial requirements. The Connext DDS connectivity framework from RTI enables applications running on the INTEGRITY RTOS to communicate across systems both within the vehicle and outside the vehicle, while also using the DDS standard to seamlessly interoperate with other important automotive environments such as ROS2, AUTOSAR Classic and AUTOSAR Adaptive. These capabilities further enhance INTEGRITY as the safe and secure run-time platform for autonomous vehicle projects, spanning research pilot programs to high-volume production.

“We’re pleased to be working with Green Hills,” said David Barnett, vice president of products and markets, RTI. “RTI Connext Drive builds on proven technology already used in over 200 autonomous vehicle programs around the world, as well as over 1,300 other demanding, real-time, intelligent distributed systems. Using Connext DDS with INTEGRITY provides our customers with a complete solution for their autonomous vehicle development environments and will help OEMs and suppliers accelerate their time to production.”

“Connext Drive is a key addition to our automotive technology partner ecosystem,” said Dan Mender, vice president of business development, Green Hills Software. “RTI’s connectivity products and experience combined with the safe and secure INTEGRITY foundation which is successfully deployed in over 100 million vehicles globally, offers next-generation vehicle electronic designs the advanced, high performance connectivity required to seamlessly communicate with a diverse range of vehicle domains using proven, automotive-grade solutions.”

Demonstration at CES

An enhanced version of the INTEGRITY-based NXP Platform for Safe and Secure Autonomous Driving (“BlueBox”) including the Connext DDS framework is demonstrated in the Green Hills booth at CES 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booths #9000 & 9300.