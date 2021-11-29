Gowanda Electronics’ VP of Sales Denis Kohlhagen Announces Retirement

29 November 2021, Gowanda, N.Y. (USA) – Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, announces that the company’s VP of Sales, Denis Kohlhagen, will retire on January 31, 2022 after a 23 year career with the company.

Kohlhagen joined Gowanda Electronics in early 1999 as a Territory Manager. After coming on board he nurtured and developed long-term relationships with several major customers who now, two decades later, continue to purchase high-performance components from Gowanda. He was also instrumental in expanding into new markets for the company by engaging customers in medical, military, space and high-end commercial sectors. Over the years, Kohlhagen developed strategies to sell new products designed by CEO Don McElheny (now retired) and CTO Jim Cadwallader. He also expanded the company’s trade show participation in key markets to enhance exposure and increase sales to customers in strategic markets.

As a result of his success, Kohlhagen was named Director of Sales in 2009 and promoted to VP of Sales in 2013. He is now working closely with the newly hired Director of Sales, Peter Growney, to provide a smooth transition prior to his retirement in January.

Gowanda merged with iNRCORE nearly a year ago. In reflecting on Kohlhagen’s achievements, iNRCORE’s CEO Sarah Harris said, “Denis played a key role in the strategic growth of Gowanda Electronics’ customer relationships and market segments over the years. With more than 40 years of total experience and success in selling electronic components his shoes will be hard to fill, but Peter has proven himself capable of stepping up to that challenge based on his own successful 30+ year sales career with electronic component companies.”

Kohlhagen is looking forward to spending more time with his family in South Carolina where he’s been working remotely for the last five years.

