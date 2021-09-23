Gowanda Electronics launches non-magnetic RF inductor series – 28MG

Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, has introduced a new non-magnetic RF thru-hole (leaded) inductor series – 28MG. This series is suitable for use in medical imaging equipment and other applications where magnetic materials must be avoided.

Gowanda’s 28MG series was designed to address the market need for non-magnetic inductors that could achieve inductance values of up to 18 µH for use in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment, specific types of X-ray equipment and other applications where the presence of magnetic materials could compromise system performance. This includes applications in telecommunications, security systems, instrumentation, laboratory analysis equipment, aviation equipment, navigation equipment and electronic test equipment.

The performance range provided by the 60 discrete parts within the 28MG series includes Inductance from 1.2 µH to 18 µH, DCR Ohms from 0.079 to 4.15 and Current Rating mA DC from 315 to 2400. All of Gowanda’s non-magnetic surface mount and thru-hole inductors, including this new 28MG series, provide relative permeability of ≤ 1.00003.

The operating temperature range for the 28MG series is -55°C to +125°C. The 28MG inductors are epoxy encapsulated for environmental protection and superior strength to withstand all types of reflow soldering. Standard terminations are SnPb; RoHS-compliant terminations are provided when “LF” is specified. More technical information is available on 28MG at the company’s website including the 28MG Datasheet, 28MG Dimensional Specification and other helpful information.