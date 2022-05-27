Global partnership to deliver RISC-V IoT device security

Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cyber security for the internet of things (IoT), has entered into a global partnership with Andes Technology, a supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International. Crypto Quantique also joined AndeSentry security framework, which provides a variety of security solutions for Andes RISC-V processors, countering threats ranging from cyber-attacks to physical attacks.

Andes cooperates with Crypto Quantique’s quantum-driven semiconductor root-of-trust IP, called QDID, and the company’s chip-to-cloud IoT device security management platform, QuarkLink, to bring customers an industrial-grade cyber-security solution.

QDID, which has been independently verified as robust against all known cyberattack mechanisms, measures quantum effects occurring in the fabric of silicon wafers to produce unique, unforgeable identities and cryptographic keys on-demand inside microcontrollers and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The identities and keys create roots-of-trust for the chips used in IoT devices and edge nodes. QDID is a physical unclonable function (PUF) that eliminates key injection and the requirement to store keys in device memories. It fits in the security framework embraced by the RISC-V architecture.

QuarkLink is an end-to-end IoT security software technology. It works with QDID or other roots-of-trust to provide secure provisioning, automated onboarding to on-premises or cloud platforms, security monitoring, and certificate and key renewal or revocation. With QuarkLink, a few keystrokes can connect thousands of IoT devices to servers automatically through cryptographic APIs.

Crypto Quantique’s CEO, Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, commented: “The traction that RISC-V has achieved in recent years, much of it driven by Andes Technology, has firmly established the instruction set as a leading contender for high performance, low power processors of the kind found in IoT devices. We see this partnership as a perfect fit of two companies that anticipate and respond to our industry’s technical challenges with silicon innovation. RISC-V processors improve the performance of IoT devices while reducing power consumption and cost. QDID does the same for the security of the chips that drive these devices, and the networks in which they’re deployed.”

KY Hsieh, senior technical marketing manager of Andes Technology, added: “Leading-edge processors need leading-edge security in a world that faces a growing plague of cyberattacks. Device security is part of that and an essential element in every chip design. Crypto Quantique’s IoT security products would help our goal of offering customers best-in-class technologies to give them a competitive edge on cyberattack protection. We are excited that Crypto Quantique becomes a part of the AndeSentry™ collaborative security framework, which offers a rich set of security solutions for the RISC-V ecosystem.”