Glenair AquaMouse connectors now available through Powell Electronics

June 2022: In stock at Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are Series 802 AquaMouse connectors from Glenair. Originally developed for petroleum pipeline inspection equipment, the devices are available in ten sizes from one up to 130 contacts and are equipped with Viton O-rings to withstand exposure to corrosive chemicals and high temperature environments. Rated for

3500 PSI when mated, these connectors are suitable for the most demanding geophysical and underwater applications.

The connectors feature high density crimp Mighty Mouse inserts, 316 stainless steel or marine bronze shells and a piston O–ring for hydrostatic sealing. Series 802 insulated wire, panel mount receptacles can be ordered as square flange, in–line or jam–nut versions. The integral shield termination platform or accessory thread offer a variety of strain relief options. The crimp style gold-plated contacts attach to size 12 up to 30 wires with standard mil spec crimp tools. The connectors are backfilled with epoxy potting compound. Hermetic glass–sealed connectors come with solder cup contacts (non-removable) or PC tails. AquaMouse connectors are also 100% tested to meet 1 x 10-7 cc/sec helium leakage.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Glenair-3100001680

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

