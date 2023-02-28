Get your hands on the technology at the heart of modern smart connectivity applications

At the upcoming embedded world 2023 exhibition in Nuremberg, Panasonic Industry presents its latest connectivity solutions with Interactive Application Displays…

“Transforming the world you see, from places you cannot see”, is how Panasonic Industry Europe sums up its presence at this year’s embedded world exhibition in Nuremberg from March 14th to 16th.

“Panasonic Industry offers a wide variety of component technologies which, while not often visible, are essential for state-of-the-art connected applications that take energy-efficiency, sustainability and ease-of-application to the next level”, said Michael Spunt, manager Innovation and Collaboration at Panasonic Industry Europe, Ottobrunn, Germany.

Panasonic Industry’s broad and diverse product portfolio encompasses key electronic component types such as passives, electromechanical components, batteries and other energy products, sensors, wireless connectivity modules and thermal management materials.

“On our booth, using various new Interactive Application Displays we present our innovations in an engaging way”, explained Spunt, “Our goal is to spark the curiosity of our visitors and to encourage interaction.“

During the show, visitors can experience the technologies at the core of IoT, building automation, sustainable agriculture and HVAC systems – which all support Panasonic’s overarching mission to significantly contribute to product that use less energy, have a higher efficiency and a longer life.

Meet the experts from Panasonic Industry at hall 4A, booth 103 – and discover next-gen connectivity technology first hand!

Learn more on our website.

