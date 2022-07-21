Gas sensor with artificial intelligence: Bosch’s BME688 complements the Rutronik sensors portfolio

Environmental sensor technology with artificial intelligence: this is the first gas sensor with artificial intelligence and integrated highly linear and highly accurate pressure, humidity and temperature sensors. With the BME AI-Studio tool, it is also possible to train the BME688 gas scanner for individual applications, such as in household appliances, IoT products or smart homes. The BME688 and other Bosch SE products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

Its gas scanner function, which can be adjusted for sensitivity, selectivity, data rate and power consumption, makes it possible to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs), volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), as well as other gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen in the ppb range. Robustness, a compact size of 3.0 x 3.0 x 0.9 mm³ and low power consumption are further compelling features.