Further regulation required around IoT device security

According to media reports today, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned that smart cameras and baby monitors can be watched by criminals over the internet by default. It said that easy-to-guess default passwords might let a hacker secretly observe a home through connected devices.

In response, Emmanuel Schalit, Dashlane CEO, said: “This is another example of the risk of low-security Internet of Things choices on our lives. We face a reasonable risk that people disconnect from the internet because it has become too intrusive, too dangerous and stamps all over privacy. We need to treat our data and personal lives like the valuable asset it is and control who and when people can access it.

“The obvious first step is to use a decentralised password manager to create unique password for each website or service you use. To ensure wider data privacy, you can build on this strong foundation by using a plethora of other tools that mask your IP address, warn you if you are being tracked on a website and encrypt your communications so they can’t be snooped on or hacked as you move towards digital independence. Moreover, it is essential that governments require companies providing these IoT devices to implement a better security protocol than generic default passwords that most users are not required to change.”