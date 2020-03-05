FULLY INTEGRATED PROXIMITY PROBES FOR IMPROVED RELIABILITY

The extensive range of proximity sensors available from condition monitoring specialists SENSONICS now includes their fully integrated PRI Series.

Building on their established Senturion proximity probe range, the PRI Series offers a single probe assembly solution with direct processed outputs which eliminates the need for a separate driver.

Recent design enhancements have resulted in improved performance for less demanding OEM applications with operating temperatures up to 120ºC such as; industrial gearboxes, pumps fans, blowers and hydro-generator applications. Meanwhile the 180ºC rated standard XPR04 probes with separate drivers would be suitable for use on higher temperature machines such as turbines.

Proximity probes play an important role in machine shaft vibration, position and speed measurements, providing operators critical information on the rotating plant dynamic performance and bearing condition. The PRI is ideal for these applications and provides important benefits over other types of probe systems on the market.

Higher reliability is assured thanks to no external driver and tuned cable assemblies, whereas coaxial connector interfaces are a major failure point on standard proximity probe systems. They are susceptible to the ingress of oil and dirt which can result in intermittent connection through either improper installation or mechanical stresses. No cable length restrictions compared to standard proximity probes which are restricted to typically 5m and 9m systems due to the required tuned circuit between the separate driver and the probe. The PRI series has no such restriction and can drive long cable distances (>500m) to the connecting equipment.

They are also more cost effective and easier to install as there is no driver, extension cable or associated driver housing, keeping capital and installation costs to an absolute minimum.

Utilising the same 8mm diameter tip as per API670 proximity probes the case body is available in the standard M10 and 3/8” UNF variants providing an easy retrofit option. There is no need for system matching, which means that the right driver, extension cable and probe are assembled on the machine. The PRI is available in a standard 10m cable for direct termination to the connecting equipment or a local junction box.

In addition, there is one probe for all machine measurement points so there is no requirement to stock variants of extension cables and drivers. The PRI probe is ideal for OEM applications as it offers a similar performance to existing systems on the market, but with all of the above advantages. Ends

https://www.sensonics.co.uk/products/vibration-and-position-monitoring/