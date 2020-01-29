Fully automate PCB traceability in SMT lines

The BradyPrinter A8500 Label Printer Applicator reliably automates printed circuit board labelling for complete traceability. It consistently prints and applies tiny labels from our polyimide auto-apply label range that can resist the entire PCB production process. Visit Brady booth at Southern Manufacturing to see it in action!

Fully automate PCB identification

The BradyPrinter A8500 accurately prints and consistently applies even the tiniest 4mm x 3.18mm labels in 600 dpi on printed circuit boards. Thanks to a fast processor and cycle time, it can keep up with the pace of SMT production lines. The BradyPrinter A8500 can be installed anywhere along the production line and can receive label data from most company ERP-systems.

Reliable PCB labels

Our UltraTemp Series polymide labels are specifically designed to identify printed circuit boards throughout their production process. The series includes the B-7727 polyimide PCB label developed for auto-apply applications. The label stays attached and remains legible in reflow, wave solder and board washing. It can resist temperatures up to 300°C and the powerful chemicals and cleaning processes used in PCB assembly.

Industry 4.0 connectivity

The BradyPrinter A8500 offers industry 4.0 connectivity and is OPC UA ready. Information can be transferred by the BradyPrinter A8500 to the plant control system, which can then initiate the next action.

See the A8500 in action and discover the complete PCB traceability solution from Brady!

Visit Brady at Southern Manufacturing 2020

This time Brady will have 2 stands to show you better its wide range of products for wire identification, labelling materials and tools for wire and cable marking in the electrical, electronic and telecommunication markets, high performance identification products, labels and signs that remain legible and highly adhesive even in harsh environments.

Brady booth # E120

BRADY U.K.

Wildmere Industrial Estate

Banbury, Oxon OX16 3JU

Tel: +44 (0) 1295 228 288

csuk@bradycorp.com

www.brady.co.uk