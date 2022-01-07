Fuel battery tester and fuse tester custom designed by Intepro Systems

Intepro Systems offer a full set of test services for the battery and semiconductor industries including cell and battery testers up to 2MW and battery simulators for use in research and by OEMs in the electric vehicle, aerospace industry and others. As well as fuel cell and EV Drive test systems. Intepro can provide turnkey test solutions for batteries, drives and green energy, and customised hardware and software solutions with the lowest cost of ownership and worldwide support.

Hardware and software for cell and battery testing

Intepro ATE Test Systems in China has recently designed and implemented a Fuel Battery Tester for a KOREAN private/government partnership entity, KOMERI. The ATE system used for this application was a 240 Channel, 5v at 5a per channel, 1200 vdc (all cells in series), 2000 vdc isolation BMS (Battery Management System) and Cell Test System

Intepro wrote the software to meet the client’s needs; It is one of the 3 closely related SemTest software packages specified by Intepro China to meet customer requirements. Intepro designed and shipped a custom 8 Cell Test Fixture with complete temperature sensing circuits to meet the client’s demands and offer reliable testing.

Intermittent operating life testing on power semiconductors

The SNU 1500a Fuse Tester was a bespoke project for Seoul National University, located in Seoul, Korea. The test parameters included conducting 1500a at 0.8v and required custom software to meet the customer’s specifications.

The purpose of the system is to perform IOL (Intermittent Operating Life) testing on IBGTs, MOSFETs, and Diodes. The system was designed to test 4 totem pole transistors, for a total of 8 devices, at up to 250a at up to 12v (the system is run in the shorted, or CC, Mode).

Because of the high heat losses, which are purposely generated to test the devices to failure, a liquid cooled heatsink and chiller (provided by Intepro) were selected. Intepro offer an air-cooled version of the test fixture in house with the necessary hardware in its China Demo System that allows it to perform IOL Test demonstrations.

The ATE system was designed, tested, built, shipped, and commissioned by Intepro Systems and the SemTest software was designed to meet the customer’s specifications. Intepro’s ATE system was implemented by Nanyang Technical University, the most prestigious university in Singapore. NTU has a public/private partnership with Rolls Royce for research and development.

Intepro’s integrated test systems utilise the latest regenerative technologies which can deliver up to 95% of energy output during testing back to the factory grid reducing overall energy costs. Test systems may be used for new battery development as well as life testing to determine useful life in primary applications, and unlock opportunities for later re-purposing as energy storage for renewable energy generating systems and power walls etc.

Products available from Intepro include bi-directional DC power supplies and auto-ranging sources up to 1.9MW, programmable AC sources and regenerative sources, up to 2MW. Programmable AC sources and regenerative loads up to 2MVA, programmable loads up to 1.9MW and regenerative DC loads up to 1.9MW