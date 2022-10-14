Front end filter module allows COTS DC/DC to be used in military applications

P-DUKE has launched the new MCF series which are front-end filters which are designed to complement P-DUKE COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) DC/DC converters to enable them to comply with the requirements of MIL-STD 1275D (Characteristic of 28-volt DC electrical systems in military vehicles) and MIL-STD 461 (Requirement for the control of electromagnetic interference characteristics of subsystems and equipment). This filter series accepts 9-36Vdc input voltage (50Vdc for 1 sec.) which is suitable for military vehicle with 28V bus systems and 24V bus systems.

The MCF modules are especially designed for military and rolling stock applications. Together with P-Duke COTS DC/DC converters, a significant cost saving is offered compared to using traditionally developed military DC/DC converters in the power range of up to 250W.

They are also applicable for both heavy industrial and rolling stock applications.

The MCF series offers active input over-voltage protection which clamps over-voltages for maximum 50ms up to 100V to a safe level of 40V and absorbs +/-250V spikes with the internal protection circuits. By connecting the MCF module with a few additional MLCCs, its internal EMI filter meets MIL-STD 461G limits. Besides, it also features other active protection functions for an advanced protection of the DC/DC converter module such as remote on/off control, overload protection, output short-circuit protection, reverse polarity protection, inrush current limitation, etc.

The MCF filter module is a fully integrated front-end module. In addition to complying with MIL-STD 1275D and MIL-STD 461G, it also fulfils the EN 50155, RIA 12 and NF F 01-510 standards for rolling stock 24V bus systems. It greatly reduces the time to design the EMI-filter and peripheral circuits, saves system space, reduces component count and provides comprehensive system protection.

Meet Standard Nominal Voltage Operating Brownout Transient Spike Input Range MIL-STD 1275D 28Vdc 23-33 Vdc 40V/ 500ms ±250V/μs 100V/ 50ms EN 50155 24Vdc 16.6-30 Vdc 14.4V/ 100ms 33.6V/ 1000ms RIA12 24Vdc 16.6-30 Vdc 14.4V/ 100ms 36V/ 1000ms 84V/ 20ms NF F 01-510 24Vdc 18-34 Vdc 12V/ 100ms 40V/ 100ms

The MCF filters meet the environmental MIL-STD 810F specification for shock and vibration. The operating temperature range of -40°C to 105°C (optionally -55°C) allows the use of these MCF filters with P-Duke DC/DC converters in a wide range of demanding applications.

Features

■ Up to 250W Output Power

■ 9-36Vdc Input Range

■ Suitable for 28V Military Vehicle, 24V Rolling Stock and Industrial Systems

■ Up to 100V/50ms Active Surge Protection

■ Industrial Standard Quarter Brick Package

■ Complies with MIL-STD 1275D, MIL-STD 461G, RIA12, and NF F 01-510

■ 3 Years Product Warranty

Samples are available now from Luso Electronics for evaluation. Luso’s product specialists are ready to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company also offers technical and commercial support.

Please contact Luso Electronics to arrange samples for evaluation, a quote, to discuss your application or request more information.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/front-end-filter-module-allows-cots-dc-dc-to-be-used-in-military-applications/