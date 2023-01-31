From products to complete system solutions: Rutronik presents innovative technology trends at embedded world

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH again takes part at embedded world 2023 (March 14 – 16, 2023) this year. In hall 2 at booth 248 the experts of the broadline distributor show innovative products of leading manufacturers and complete system solutions. The focus is on components from the areas of displays, boards & systems, wireless, digital, and storage. Another highlight at the booth is the new base board RDK3 from Rutronik System Solutions, which visitors can see for the first time at embedded world 2023.

With ten counters Rutronik presents innovative products of leading manufacturers of displays, boards & systems, wireless, digital, and storage at embedded world 2023. Intel, Nordic Semiconductor, United Radiant Technology, Kontron, and Infineon are some of the manufacturers. On an Embedded and Wireless Wall, the experts also demonstrate how the components integrate the components into complex overall and system solutions. Here, the focus lies on solutions for applications in fast-growing future markets such as Automotive, E-Mobility, (I)IoT, Advanced Robotics, Industry 4.0, Medical, and Energy.

“This year, our focus is clearly on components and complete solutions from the product areas of wireless and embedded. On the one hand, we present powerful, innovative products from leading manufacturers. On the other hand, we demonstrate how to integrate these individual components into a complex overall system. By combining, solutions to challenges in absolute growth markets are possible,” stated Vincenzo Santoro, senior manager product marketing displays at Rutronik. “We continuously exchange ideas with our customers and maintain trusting relationships with each other. That’s why we know the challenges the industry is facing. Based on this, we compiled the products that will show at embedded world 2023.”

Rutronik System Solutions exclusively shows the new RDK3 at embedded world 2023

For the first time, Rutronik System Solutions introduces the new base board RDK3 at embedded world 2023. The RDK3 offers a unique approach for the development of wireless ultra-low-power Bluetooth applications including state-of-the-art security features. The core of the base board is the PSoC 64TM Secure MCU from Infineon Cypress. Designed for markets like Advanced Robotics, Smart Building, Smart Factory, and Smart Farming, the RDK3 enables hardware and firmware developers to reduce time and cost in the pre-development phase.

“With the RDK3, we once again demonstrate that we align the development of our boards precisely with the needs of the industry because the importance of intelligent, networked systems is growing. It is a unique all-in-one solution upon which developers can construct their own proof-of-concepts. We are very pleased to introduce the latest addition to our board family at embedded world 2023 and to provide information about the benefits and features,” said Stephan Menze, head of global innovation management at Rutronik.

The highlights at embedded world 2023 at a glance:

The new base board RDK3 from Rutronik System Solutions.

All base and adapter boards from Rutronik System Solutions

Embedded and Wireless Wall offering complete solutions

Innovative products from manufacturers such as Intel, Nordic Semiconductor, United Radiant Technology, Kontron, Infineon, and others