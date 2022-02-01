From now on also in South East Asia: Rutronik expands distribution for Elmos to a global level

Ispringen, February 1, 2022 – The Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the Elmos Semiconductor SE are expanding the existing franchise agreement and are now also cooperating for the ASEAN markets. By adding Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, Rutronik achieves a unique role as the first fully comprehensive global distributor for Elmos Semiconductor SE. For both partners, this results in new approaches and innovative projects that strengthen the respective, worldwide market position.

The dynamic automotive market depends on innovative solutions so that the increasingly complex systems function efficiently and reliably. With ASSPs (Application-Specific Standard Products), Elmos is already the global No. 1 in growth segments of automotive electronics such as ultrasonic distance measurement, gesture control, and ambient lighting.

“Rutronik’s performance in 2021 has more than exceeded our expectations. In a short period of time, the Automotive Business Unit has managed to initiate and implement innovative and economically successful projects,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO at Elmos Semiconductor SE.

“That’s why the expansion of our franchise agreement into the Southeast Asian region is a logical step that we deliberately brought forward by one year,” adds Stefan Zwick, Director Business Planning & Distribution at Elmos Semiconductor SE.

“The cooperation with Elmos is an absolute enrichment for Rutronik and the ABU,” Uwe Rahn, Director Automotive Business Unit (ABU) at Rutronik, is pleased to say. “We already have a large number of interesting project enquiries from Southeast Asia, which we will realise together with Elmos.”

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Elmos components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. Elmos is already the worldwide #1 in applications with great potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

About the Rutronik Automotive Business Unit

Since its foundation in 2014, the Automotive Business Unit (ABU) has focused on strategic topics in the vertical market segment of automotive. The ABU supports companies not only in mastering the transformation in the automotive market, but also in profiting from it. The central focus is on modern and economical concepts for the mobility of tomorrow.

At the beginning of 2020, ABU founded the Automotive Executive Community (AXC). Here, decisionmakers from OEM‘s, Tier-1 and Tier-2 and component manufacturers come together to form an exclusive community of experts. The Automotive Executive Community opens doors that would otherwise remain closed at the operational level. The focus is always on the upcoming challenges in the field of automotive electronics. AXC members thus have access to a pool of information, e.g. on the trends of the respective manufacturers, current market conditions and the latest innovations.

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH was founded in 1973 and is an independent family-owned company. Thanks to the positive economic development over the past 45 years, the company is now one of the world’s leading broadline distributors.

In the 2020 fiscal year, its more than 1,800 employees generated a turnover of 1.08 billion US-Dollar. Rutronik is represented worldwide with more than 80 offices and can guarantee comprehensive customer support including Europe, Asia, and the USA.

The broad product portfolio includes semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components as well as embedded boards, storage & displays, and wireless products.

The knowledge of all product areas is bundled in the RUTRONIK AUTOMOTIVE, RUTRONIK EMBEDDED, RUTRONIK POWER, and RUTRONIK SMART divisions and both specific products and services tailored to the respective applications are offered. Competent technical support for product development and design-in right up to the research area, individual logistics & supply chain management solutions as well as comprehensive services complete the range of services. Customers also have access to the Rutronik24 e-commerce platform, where all articles can be found, as well as a procurement area and product change notifications. Further information is available at: www.rutronik.com