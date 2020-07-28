Free, one-on-one, video conferencing service for technical support and new product design from PULS Power

PULS Power, the specialist manufacturer of high reliability DIN-Rail power supplies, are now offering customers a free, one-on-one, video conferencing service for new product design and technical support.

Providing advice about selecting the best power supply for an application, new project idea or answering technical questions, the video calls may be booked at a convenient time for the customer by filling in a simple online form on the PULS website.

“We are very proud of our great customer service” comments Marco van der Linden, UK Country Manager, for PULS, “and our new video conferencing service gives our customers continued personal support for application advice and correct power supply selection. While we continue to be restricted in our movements this new facility will enable our customers to continue with new product design and development.”

The PULS video conferencing facility is available for existing and new customers and their design team is looking forward to assisting with all aspects of power supply selection and implementation.

Typical applications for PULS DIN-Rail power supplies include, smart buildings and building automation, industrial and process control, panel-building, test and measurement, instrumentation and communications systems. Versions are available approved for railway systems and ruggedised for harsh environments.

For more information on PULS DIN-Rail power supplies call +44 1525 841001, email sales@puls.co.uk or visit www.pulspower.com