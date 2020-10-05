Foremost introduce Control Panel and HMI Enclosure Systems, Support Arm Systems and Coupling Towers, from TEKNOKOL

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components, announces a new distribution partnership with TEKNOKOL.

Based in Turkey, TEKNOKOL is a supplier to world-leading integrators of control panels, control systems, support arms and coupling towers. A family business, they value personal relationships, ensuring flexibility, fast decision making and responsiveness to individual customer needs.

Control panels and Industrial PCs are now a fundamental requirement for machines and production lines. TEKNOKOL systems are designed for more secure operation and are modular and ergonomically designed. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) enclosures are designed to incorporate support/suspension arm systems, kiosks and industry standard VESA mounts. All TEKNOKOL enclosures are easily customisable and support a wide range of automation products.

Two enclosure series are available from TEKNOKOL; the ECO line (ECO060, ECO090, ECO120, and ECO150) and TKP2000 and are available with or without handles. The internal depth of the enclosure can be selected to suit a particular application, with deeper versions available upon request, known as the +90 Solution.

Standard features include IP65 protection, anodised aluminium colour, RAL 7035 corner couplings, and RAL 7016 corner covers. TEKNOKOL can provide custom-coloured couplings and covers upon request, as well as machining for LCD screens, buttons, switches, etc.

TEKNOKOL Support Arm (Suspension) systems for HMI enclosures provide cost effective mounting to machines with a fast lead time, modular assembly and customisable solutions for loads up to 120kg. Three different series are available, all compatible with TEKNOKOL, Operator Control panels and HMI enclosures resulting in great industrial display.

Coupling towers from TEKNOKOL are the ideal solution for when a support arm and panel assembly cannot be directly attached to a machine or to an automated production line. The towers are easily assembled due to special coupling holes and supplied hardware and the lid may be used to contain peripherals such as cables, sockets, etc. The Towers are assembled on a base for stability are available with dimensions of 150×150 (LxW) with heights of 2.0, 2.5, or 3.0m or 200×200 mm at 2.0, 2.5, or 3.0m height. Standard tower colour is RAL7035. Custom dimensions, configurations and colours are is available.

Emma Kempster, Key Account Manager, of Foremost Electronics, comments;” We are very pleased to be the UK distributor for TEKONOL. Their HMI cabinets and accessories are perfect for our rapidly growing sales to panel builders and systems integrators. These high quality, very flexible products will be welcomed by our customers.”

For more information call +44 (0)1371 811171, email sales@4most.co.uk or visit http://www.4most.co.uk/