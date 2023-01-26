For reliable safety functions in vehicles: Rutronik introduces board-to-board connectors of the AX01 and MA01 series from JAE

The AX01 and MA01 series of floating board-to-board connectors from Japan Aviation Electronics Industry (JAE) combine a high transmission speed (8 Gbps+) with floating contacts to minimize mating-centering errors. For the ADAS market, which is growing rapidly due to new regulations and legislation, JAE’s AX01 and MA01 connectors provide highly reliable components. They can be used in interference-sensitive applications that rely on real-time data transmission. These include, for example, safety functions in vehicles (warning systems, cameras), navigation systems, audio and radio modules. The AX01/MA01 series are available at www.rutronik24.com or on request.

The AX01 and MA01 connectors are available in 88 combinations for each series, eight different styles (30 – 140), and 11 stacking heights (8 – 30 mm).

Both the AX01 and MA01 series feature a floating tolerance of ±0.5 mm in the X and Y directions, allowing for positional misalignment and misalignment compensation in automated assembly and mating processes.

The MA01 series connectors can be used at automotive operating temperatures of up to 125 °C. The two-point contact structure ensures a highly reliable high-speed connection and uninterrupted continuity, even if one contact point is blocked by a foreign object.

Furthermore, a special cap that provides additional protection to the mating area before use enables simple pick-and-place, which facilitates automatic assembly. The SMT design additionally enables uncomplicated assembly.

For more information concerning the AX01 and MA01 series of floating board-to-board connectors from Japan Aviation Electronics and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.