For more sustainable energy storage in automotive applications: TVA Supercapacitor from EATON at Rutronik

With the cylindrical TVA Supercapacitor, EATON expands its capacitor portfolio with a high-performance and reliable energy storage device with AEC-Q200 qualification. Based on the design of an electrical double layer capacitor (EDLC) combined with proprietary processes and materials, the product offers high capacitance. The capacitors are perfect for automotive applications, offering high reliability, low internal resistance and long life. They are ideal when reliable supply is required in modern vehicles (e. g., electrical system stabilization, electric door locks, e-call). Further applications may include peak load provision and hybrid power systems, as well as emergency power supplies. The TVA supercapacitors and other EATON products are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The device can be used as a stand-alone energy storage device or in combination with batteries to optimize application lifetime, performance, and cost. An operating voltage of 3 V ensures high power and energy. The low ESR values also enable high power density. With a capacitance of 25 F to 100 F, the capacitors are particularly powerful. The tolerance value at 20 °C is between -10 % and +30 %.

The use of environmentally friendly materials has a positive effect on a more environmentally friendly energy storage solution. The capacitors are maintenance-free and have a service life of up to 20 years (depending on applied voltage and temperature). Of course, they are completely lead-free, halogen-free and RoHS-compliant. The component allows an operating temperature of -40 °C to +85 °C.

For more information about the TVA supercapacitors from EATON and a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com