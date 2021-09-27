For high operating temperatures up to +155°C: Commercial IHLP® inductor in 7575 package from Vishay at Rutronik

Convincing parameters: Intended for computer, telecommunications and industrial applications, Vishay Dale‘s IHLP 7575GZ-51 inductor offers up to 30% smaller DCR values and up to 35% higher current-carrying capacity compared to components in the 6767 package. It also offers a 50% cost savings potential compared to those in the 8787 package. In addition, it is specified for operating temperatures up to +155°C. Vishay Intertechnology is currently the first manufacturer to introduce a low-profile IHLP® high-current inductor for commercial applications in a 7575 size composite package (19 mm x 19 mm x 7 mm). Visit www.rutronik24.com to view this new product from Vishay.

Technical features of the IHLP-7575GZ-51 include a completely lead-free, shielded composite package that minimizes acoustic noise. It features high thermal shock, humidity and shock resistance, as well as a particularly high tolerance to high peak currents. The component is RoHS compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green. This inductor has been optimized for DC/DC converter applications up to 2 MHz and high current filter applications up to the component‘s self-resonant frequency (SRF).

Typical applications include notebooks, desktop computers and servers, low profile high current power supplies, POL converters, battery powered devices, distributed power systems and FPGAs.

The most important specifications:

Size: 7575

Inductance (µH): 0.56 to 33

DCR typ. (mΩ): 1.02 to 25.2

DCR max. (mΩ): 1.09 to 27.0

Temperature-limited max. current (A): 10.2 to 61(1)

Saturation current (A): 9.9 to 70(2) / 14.3 to 101(3)

SRF (MHz): 4.4 to 50.0

(1) The direct current (A) that causes a ΔT of about 40°C

(2) The direct current (A) at which L0 decreases by about 20%

(3) The direct current (A) at which L0 decreases by about 30%

For more information about the IHLP 7575GZ-51 inductor in 7575 package from Vishay and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.