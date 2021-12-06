For energy in place: Adam Tech lithium coin cell and AAA battery holders now available at Rutronik

Adam Tech’s extensive selection of battery holders, battery snappers and mobile battery connectors impresses with high-quality manufacturing.

Ispringen, December 2021 – Extensive selection and high-quality manufacturing: Adam Tech’s comprehensive range of reliable battery holders, battery snappers and mobile battery connectors are now available from Rutronik. The series is manufactured in a wide range of connection variants, such as PCB leads with through-hole, SMT leads, wire leads and solder lugs. The Adam Tech portfolio can be ordered at www.rutronik24.com.

The holders allow the attachment of various battery series and sizes, such as AAA, AA, C, D, 9 V and lithium button cells from 12.00 to 24.0 mm. Additional flexibility on the board is provided by mounting at various heights.

The high-quality holders are made of UL-94V0 or UL-94HB material with spring steel contacts. This makes them extremely efficient under both normal and demanding environmental conditions.

For applications with low power consumption Sensors for temperature or humidity, for example, are often used in smartphones and other portable devices in the smart home or medical and industrial environments. Small CR2032 button batteries are used to operate these sensors, which are sufficient for low power consumption. If a replacement should become necessary, this can be carried out easily by the user.

Adam Tech also offers customized lead lengths and wire configurations.