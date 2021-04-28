For diagonals of 40 inches and larger: DATA MODUL expands in-house PCAP portfolio

From April 2021, DATA MODUL is expanding its portfolio of in-house easyTOUCH PCAP solutions by launching a new large-format product family with diagonal sizes of 43, 50 and 55 inches.

To transfer the well-known touch performance and functions of the easyTOUCH series to the new format sizes, DATA MODUL, together with ILITEK, developed a USB touch controller board with the latest chip generation ILI2316, which is optimally adapted to the challenges in this size segment. This makes DATA MODUL one of the first companies in Europe to be able to offer its own PCAP solutions for diagonals over 32 inches without in any way compromising performance or functions. These are diagonal sizes that are becoming increasingly popular, especially for applications in the POS, gaming or infotainment sectors. As with all products from the easyTOUCH range, customers can also individually and flexibly combine central components such as cover glass or the display with the three new format sizes.

As standard, DATA MODUL’s PCAP solutions are equipped with the newly developed metal mesh-based sensors, which are optically bonded to the cover glass. The adapted sensor design ensures that the structure is ideally suited for high-resolution displays, thereby known problems such as optical interference can be ruled out. For increased robustness and resistance, which is for example necessary for outdoor applications, the standard version is equipped with a 4 mm cover glass with an anti-glare surface and black ceramic printing. Of course, custom cover glass designs are also possible according to customer requirements. The new metal mesh technology even enables curved displays with touch function.

All new format sizes come with optimal EMC stability thanks to the newly developed USB touch controller board, so that they can be operated safely both when affected by liquids as well as when wearing gloves. In addition, the new PCAP solutions can be parameterised and optimally configured with the easyANALYZER tuning tool.

“Thanks to the successful cooperation with our long-standing controller partner ILITEK, we have now been able to expand our easyTOUCH product family to include large diagonals. We are very pleased to be one of the first companies in Europe able to offer our customers our own PCAP solutions for diagonals over 32 inches,” states Markus Hell, Head of Product Management – Industrial Division at DATA MODUL. “At the same time, we are responding to the increased demand for large format displays by expanding our portfolio.”

