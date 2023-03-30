For battery-powered BLDC motor controls: Three-phase SOI-based gate driver MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q from Infineon at Rutronik

With the MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q, Infineon is launching a 160 V SOI-based gate driver specifically designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications. It has a bootstrap voltage (VB node) of +160 V and a floating channel specifically for bootstrap operation. It features a particularly compact design (QFN32 lead, 5 x 5 mm) and at the same time higher power density for applications up to 500 W. The gate driver ensures significantly lower level shift losses at a switching frequency of up to 500 kHz for BLDC inverter stages. In addition, thanks to easy-to-use analog functionality and 100 per cent duty cycle operation, it is a user-friendly, robust, and cost-effective solution for cordless power tools. Other applications include robotics, multicopters, drones, and LSEV. The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q and other Infineon products are available at www.rutronik24.com .

A current sense amplifier (CSA) with a selectable gain is installed between the VSS and COM. To enable a wide input VIN range, the MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q has a power management unit (PMU) with a linear pre-regulator and an integrated charge pump for a stable supply voltage.

Reliability, protection, and safety

For reliable and stable operation, protection functions such as under voltage lockout, overvoltage protection with configurable threshold V REF , as well as fault communication and automatic fault clearing are provided. The output drivers have a high pulse current buffer stage designed for minimum cross-conduction of the drivers.

The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q gate driver offers high durability, excellent thermal management, design, and functionality. It is an ideal one-size-fits-all solution for battery-powered applications from 10.8 V to 120 V.

Further features at a glance:

Integrated low R ON through ultra-fast bootstrap diodes

through ultra-fast bootstrap diodes Integrated short-pulse/noise-reduction input filter

Schmitt trigger inputs with hysteresis

3.3 V, 5 V input logic compatible, outputs in phase with inputs

For more information about new 160 V MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q gate driver from Infineon and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.