For battery charging and power supply: Compact single-chip PMIC solution

Efficient reliability when size matters: the Nordic nPM1100 is a dedicated power management IC (PMIC) with configurable dual-mode buck regulator and integrated battery charger.

It is designed as a complementary component to Nordic‘s nRF52® and nRF53® series of system-on-chips (SoCs) to ensure reliable power supply and stable operation while maximising battery life through high efficiency and low quiescent currents. It can also be used as a generic PMIC device for any other suitable application. The extremely compact (2.075 x 2.075 mm) WLCSP package is ideal for applications in wearables, connected medical devices, smart home sensors and controls, remote controls and game controllers, and other size constrained applications. The Nordic PMIC is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The integrated battery charger is designed to charge lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries to a selectable termination voltage of 4.1 or 4.2 V and supports cell chemistries with a nominal voltage of 3.6 or 3.7 V respectively. The unit features thermal battery protection and automatic selection of three charging modes: automatic trickle charge, constant current and constant voltage.

The maximum charging current is selectable via a resistor from 20 mA up to 400 mA. The charger also has a discharge current limiter and is JEITA compliant.

The high-efficiency step-down regulator can deliver up to 150 mA of current at a selectable output voltage of 1.8, 2.1, 2.7 or 3.0 V. It features soft start and automatic transition between hysteresis and PWM modes. It also enables a forced PWM mode to ensure clean operation.

Uncomplicated start-up with suitable evaluation kit

The nPM1100 Evaluation Kit makes an uncomplicated evaluation of the nPM1100 PMIC and its functions possible – developers do not need their own test hardware.

Further key features of the nPM1100: