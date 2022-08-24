LASER COMPONENTS has launched the new FLEXPOINT radial laser module, with its specific application being the modelling of pipes to create a 3D model. The laser has no rotating parts but is still able to generate a 360° line, this combined with a small module package of 11.5 diameter means it is perfectly designed for its application. It is able to create the 360° line by deploying a cone shaped mirror which reflects the light evenly in all directions. The circular red line can be used to be to detect irregularities of up to 50µm that may exist on the surface of the pipe. This laser module will be invaluable when verifying key pipelines that need to operate under high pressures and fit for purpose.

The radial laser module is available in 660nm and delivers an output power of 50mW. With its small and robust size combined with its uniform power distribution it is a great choice when high pressure pipeline analysis is required.

