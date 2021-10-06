Flexible, Accurate, Slim & Resilient Semitec’s Gymnastic NTC Thermistor

If a thermistor could be likened to any sport at the Olympics, then the Semitec JT thermistor would be a gold medal winner in gymnastics! The JT can literally bend over backwards to solve your temperature sensing problems.

A worldwide winner, the Semitec JT has been used extensively in many space-sensitive applications including skin/surface sensing, various wearable technologies including blood-glucose monitors, prismatic & pouch batteries and CPU/IC monitoring.

Slim but strong, the JT thermistor is only 0.5mm thick at its sensing tip (thinner than a credit card) making it the thinnest flexible NTC available world-wide. The temperature sensing element is protected/laminated between two polymer layers making it flexible and resilient at the same time. This flexibility allows the JT’s sensor to be placed much closer to the heat source helping to deliver optimum temperature control.

The Semitec JT can also operate in extreme temperatures from -50°C to +125°C with highly accurate 1% R25 tolerances and resistance values of 10kΩ and 100kΩ. In addition, the JT thermistors have excellent electrical insulation and so can be safely used where they might come into contact with adjacent live components.

Putting it simply, our JT thermistors outperform other slower, larger inflexible competitors!

Semitec NTC thermistors form part of an extensive range of thermal components and protection devices available from ATC Semitec.

