Flexibility for every connection: Molex’s Micro-Fit 3.0 connector system at Rutronik

The Micro-Fit 3.0 connector system from Molex impresses with a wide range of pole numbers and cable lengths for power and signal transmission. With a pitch of 3.0 mm and a maximum current carrying capacity of 8.5 A, it ensures a reliable power supply in a compact design. Optional features such as contact position assurance (TPA), blind mating capability, and press-fit technology, among others, provide OEMs with the flexibility they desire for space-constrained applications. These include automotive, consumer, medical, and telecommunications/networking.

Fully insulated terminals protect against possible damage to the terminals during handling as well as mating and minimize the risk of short circuits due to debris.

To meet the diverse requirements of OEMs, for example, the Micro-Fit family from Molex offers the right connectors:

Especially in hard-to-reach applications, such as slide-in units or fan trays, connections must be able to be closed and opened without or with limited visual contact. This is time-consuming and can result in damage. With Micro-Fit BMI (Blind Mate Interface), Molex provides blind-mateable cable-to-cable and cable-to-board connectors, with up to 2.54 mm tolerance to misalignment and self-alignment capability.

A contact position assurance (TPA) feature reduces contact slippage by providing redundant locking. It can only be closed when the contact is correctly positioned. Molex Micro-Fit TPA connectors prevent interference with end products. They are available in single-row with integrated secondary locking and double-row.

The CPI specification of the Micro-Fit 3.0 connectors includes a spring-loaded press-fit pin interface while retaining all the features of the standard Micro-Fit 3.0 connector. In conjunction with the Micro-Fit 3.0 receptacle, it is possible to convert printed circuit boards easily from solder to press-fit applications. That allows design costs to be reduced. The pinhole-like shape ensures a reliable connection.

If applications are to be equipped with connectors that require lower insertion and withdrawal forces or tolerate frequent mating cycles for longer, the Micro-Fit 3.0 RMF contacts come into focus. The pre-lubricated version can be mated up to 250 times and fits into Micro-Fit 3.0 standard housings. The RMF contacts are available in 20 to 30 AWG.

