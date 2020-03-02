Flex Power Modules signs global partnership agreement with Digi-Key

Flex Power Modules has signed a partnership agreement with Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronics components distributor, to open a new sales channel expanding its global footprint and accelerating customer order fulfilment.

All Flex Power Modules products will be listed on Digi-Key’s website and available for purchase, with many held in stock for immediate same-day dispatch.

“This agreement offers a new global sales channel for our customers to buy Flex Power Modules products, and, by improving the speed of delivery, it demonstrates our commitment to engineers worldwide,” said Marcus Hansson, VP & General Manager, Flex Power Modules. “Digi-Key delivers excellent service to its customers, which is one of the core business values held by Flex. We look forward to nurturing a distribution partnership that will enhance our services for our customers.”

“Engineers demand high efficiency and high power density in a small size, while still being able to check the box on value for the money. Flex Power Modules’ market-leading products deliver just that to customers,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key Electronics. “Flex Power Modules is a leading DC-DC power module vendor, and its products are a valuable addition to our line card in all global markets.”

Digi-Key is the fifth-largest electronics component distributor in the world. At any given time, over 1.8 million products are in stock and ready to be shipped from Digi-Key’s headquarters in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA. That means there are no lead times for in-stock products which enables the company to ship 99% of all orders the same day they are placed. Digi-Key ships an average of around 18,000 orders per day.