Flex Power Modules launches new website

Flex Power Modules, a leading manufacturer of scalable power supply solutions to improve the operational efficiencies of communications networks, announces the launch of its newly revamped website. With a modern design aligned to its parent company’s branding, the new website – http://www.flexpowermodules.com – has many new features to enhance overall user experience, navigation and search.

For example, the website has introduced a parametric search, allowing customers to find products by using specific search criteria to match their precise needs. The website also has general product series pages, and more comprehensive links to pages with individual part numbers and related downloadable supporting documents such as technical specifications, application notes, design notes and much more. It is also now possible for customers to create their own account and gain direct access to the Flex Power Designer Tool when they are logged in.