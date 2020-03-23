Flex Power Modules launches new website

1 day ago News, Power 130 Views

Flex Power Modules, a leading manufacturer of scalable power supply solutions to improve the operational efficiencies of communications networks, announces the launch of its newly revamped website. With a modern design aligned to its parent company’s branding, the new website – http://www.flexpowermodules.com – has many new features to enhance overall user experience, navigation and search.

For example, the website has introduced a parametric search, allowing customers to find products by using specific search criteria to match their precise needs. The website also has general product series pages, and more comprehensive links to pages with individual part numbers and related downloadable supporting documents such as technical specifications, application notes, design notes and much more. It is also now possible for customers to create their own account  and  gain direct access to the Flex Power Designer Tool when they are logged in.

Check Also

Fountech.Ventures, new next gen deep tech incubator, launches in US and UK

Fountech.Ventures, a next generation incubator for deep tech startups, has launched in the US and …

© Copyright 2020, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom