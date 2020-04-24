Flex Power Modules extends 2W DC/DC converter solutions for industrial use

Flex Power Modules has added to its range of miniature isolated DC/DC converters intended for industrial applications with the introduction of the PUB-2M series. Delivering an output power of up to 2W with no minimum load required, the high performance product is available in single or dual output options.

Presented in a compact SMD (surface mount device) package measuring 12.75 x 11.2 x 8.0 mm (0.502 x 0.441 x 0.315 in) for single output and 15.25 x 11.2 x 8.0 mm (0.6 x 0.441 x 0.315 in) for dual output, the new unregulated DC/DC converters achieve a high efficiency, typically up to 86.5% with a 12V output under full load conditions.

The new family of isolated, unregulated DC/DC converter modules offers output short-circuit protection and MTBF figures of 17.9Mhrs. The robust converters are ideal for harsh environments common in industrial applications with a capability to reliably operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +110°C. The devices are safety compliant to EN/UL 62368-1, and Flex Power Modules is an ISO 9001/14001 certified supplier.

The launch of the PUB-2M series follows the company’s recently introduced PUC-2B, a series of 2W isolated, unregulated DC/DC converters with reinforced insulation for industrial applications which are housed in a compact SIP7 package.

For more information, the full data sheet of the PUB-2M is available here:

https://flexpowermodules.com/documents/fpm-techspec-pub-2m